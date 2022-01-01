Predicting 2022’s Surprise Retail Rebounds

The seven brands featured in this report share one thing in common – they have all been largely written off by leading retail or Wall Street analysts. We beg to differ.
Whether due to plummeting share prices, recent bankruptcies, low sales numbers, or difficult COVID recoveries, many struggle to identify a path to success for the companies listed in this white paper – but foot traffic trends give clear indications that every brand on this list has serious comeback potential.
Download our latest white paper to discover –