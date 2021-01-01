Diving Into Retail's Giants - July 2021

COVID has unequivocally highlighted the strength of three of retail's ruling giants: Walmart, Target, and Costco. At the same time, it has also shed light on rising competition from smaller big-box retailers, who presented impressive resilience and who showcase the emergence of different sub-segments within the superstore space.
We dove into the foot traffic performances of the three leading retail giants and explore the sub-categories each of them leads.
This report presents an overview and location analytics perspective of leading retail giants, focussing on the period from January 2021 through June 2021.
